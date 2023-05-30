Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.