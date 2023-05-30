Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

