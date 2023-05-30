PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. PagerDuty has set its Q1 guidance at $0.09-$0.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.45-$0.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,297 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

