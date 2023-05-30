Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

