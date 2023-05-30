Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Critical Survey

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park National and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 3.20 $148.35 million $8.76 11.61 Dime Community Bancshares $477.38 million 1.39 $152.56 million $3.83 4.47

Dime Community Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Park National. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Park National and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Park National.

Risk and Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Park National pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 26.68% 12.17% 1.31% Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21%

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Park National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

