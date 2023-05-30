Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.