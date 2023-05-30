Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

PTEN stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

