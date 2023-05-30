Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,245,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $19,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

