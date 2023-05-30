PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

