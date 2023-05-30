PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

WRB stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

