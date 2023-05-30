PGGM Investments Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.