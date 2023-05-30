PGGM Investments Has $4.85 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

