PGGM Investments Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.