PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Copart were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

