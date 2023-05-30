PGGM Investments Sells 11,288 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

