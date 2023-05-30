PGGM Investments Sells 15,427 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMK stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

