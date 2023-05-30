PGGM Investments Sells 18,432 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

