PGGM Investments Sells 234,927 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234,927 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

