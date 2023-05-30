PGGM Investments Sells 2,942 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000.

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

