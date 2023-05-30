PGGM Investments Sells 3,813 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

