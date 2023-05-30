PGGM Investments Sells 52,266 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,266 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

