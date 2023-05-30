PGGM Investments Sells 5,424 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

