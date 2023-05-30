PGGM Investments Sells 9,886 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

