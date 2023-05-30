PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,462 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

