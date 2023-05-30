PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Masco were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

