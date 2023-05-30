PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $449.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

