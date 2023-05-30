PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.