Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

