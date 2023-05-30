Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 17,926 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

