Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 617 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

