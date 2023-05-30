Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

