Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $306.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Featured Articles

