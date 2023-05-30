Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

