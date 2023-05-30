Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,606,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

