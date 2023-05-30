Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

GE stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.