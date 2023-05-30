Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $496.60 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

