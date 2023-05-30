Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

