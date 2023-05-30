Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

Albemarle stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

