Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow stock opened at $537.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $549.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.