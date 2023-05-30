Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Up 4.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $193.17 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.