Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,730 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of PowerFleet worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

