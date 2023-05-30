Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

