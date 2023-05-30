Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.