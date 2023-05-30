Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Up 6.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $461.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $465.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.