Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $481.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

