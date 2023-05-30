Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,218 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Innoviz Technologies worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 7,156,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 2,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 1,603,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,500,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 566,510 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 880.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 544,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZ stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 2,497.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

