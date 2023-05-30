Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

