Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

