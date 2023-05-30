Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

