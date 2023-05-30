Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 357 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

